Twitter Cracks Down On QAnon, Banning Thousands Of Accounts

In recent weeks, Twitter shut down over 7,000 accounts known to regularly boost QAnon content and an additional 150,000 accounts will be affected. In a thread , Twitter explained that accounts will be suspended if they are found to be in violation of Twitter's multi-account policy and coordinating harassment. Accounts associated with QAnon will no longer be featured in Trending pages, searches, or Conversations. Additionally, URLs associated with QAnon will be blocked from being shared on the platform. The New York Times reported that Facebook is preparing to implement similar policies to curtail the spread of QAnon content.