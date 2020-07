Chrissy Teigen Breaks Down Every Product In Her $824 Skin-Care Routine

For individual products, which she says were recommended to her by celebrity esthetician Shani Darden , Teigen uses iS Clinical and La Mer products to cleanse and moisturize, along with The Concentrate from La Mer and sun protection from Control Corrective. Out of all her products, she credits the iS Clinical picks for helping her skin the most. "The iS clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they've always been so good to me," she wrote. Teigen also kept it candid by addressing the fact that her options are on the pricier side, adding in the caption, "$$, I know I know but I gotta be honest."