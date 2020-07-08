Chrissy Teigen Breaks Down Every Product In Her $824 Skin-Care Routine

There's no saying what Chrissy Teigen will post next, especially when social distancing measures are keeping most people close to home. From funny tweets to recipe breakdowns, and even a goodbye message to her breast implants, you can always count on the cookbook author to provide a wide variety of content. Now, the latest activities to join her ever-growing list: testing out makeup trends and breaking down her skin-care routine.
In her most recent Instagram video, Teigen showed off an orange eyeliner look, noting her delay in testing out the popular makeup trend. "I'm feeling the colourful eyeliner trend that I'm very late on," she said. But that's not all: She also took the opportunity to share her go-to skin-care products in the caption, writing: "For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself."
For individual products, which she says were recommended to her by celebrity esthetician Shani Darden, Teigen uses iS Clinical and La Mer products to cleanse and moisturize, along with The Concentrate from La Mer and sun protection from Control Corrective. Out of all her products, she credits the iS Clinical picks for helping her skin the most. "The iS clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they've always been so good to me," she wrote. Teigen also kept it candid by addressing the fact that her options are on the pricier side, adding in the caption, "$$, I know I know but I gotta be honest."
However, she does have some more affordable picks: The former swimsuit model shares that she uses Bioré strips for her chin and nose areas. Additionally, when her skin is out of whack or "feeling icks," as she put it, she relies on Simon Ourian's Epione Restorative Firm and Fade Cream (which is no longer available for purchase online). She also added her facials to the routine, which come courtesy of Jason Diamond, MD, Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon. Teigen had one last edit, adding in a favorite that she initially forgot: the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Pads, which she rubs around her nose and chin. "You'll notice a HUGE difference," she wrote of the peel pads.
Teigen now joins a long list of celebrities who are giving a look into their beauty routines during quarantine. Most recently, Hilary Duff detailed her makeup, skin, and bath routines, while Justin and Hailey Bieber shared their four-step product regimen. We're here for all of this Hollywood beauty intel — now, it's just a matter of who will be next to spill the deets.
