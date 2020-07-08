Chrissy Teigen Breaks Down Every Product In Her $824 Skin-Care Routine

However, she does have some more affordable picks: The former swimsuit model shares that she uses Bioré strips for her chin and nose areas. Additionally, when her skin is out of whack or "feeling icks," as she put it, she relies on Simon Ourian's Epione Restorative Firm and Fade Cream (which is no longer available for purchase online). She also added her facials to the routine, which come courtesy of Jason Diamond, MD, Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon. Teigen had one last edit, adding in a favorite that she initially forgot: the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Pads, which she rubs around her nose and chin. "You'll notice a HUGE difference," she wrote of the peel pads.