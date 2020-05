Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Switch Hairstyles In Their New Music Video

NASA scientists discovered that the world stopped moving in its orbital rotation for a full three minutes and eight seconds today. OK, not really, but it sure as hell felt like it the moment Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped the music video for their anticipated track, "Rain On Me ." While you can't help but sing and dance along to the sci-fi video, there was one unexpected detail that you might've missed — or maybe you didn't and are freaking out like the rest of the internet right now.