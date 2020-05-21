Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Facial Filler Rumors Amid Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid is not here for the rumors. The model, who recently confirmed that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, went on Instagram Live yesterday with her go-to makeup artist Erin Parsons to show off her contour-and-highlight prowess — and to clear the air on some gossip.
While penciling in her brows during the live makeup tutorial hosted by Maybelline, for which Parsons is the global makeup artist, Hadid addressed rumors that she tweezes them excessively into a high, defined arch. "It's so funny, the things you see online," she said. "People think that I shape my brows... really arched. If you look at baby pictures of me, I've had these crazy arched brows since I was born."
Advertisement
Quickly after, Hadid, who is reportedly due in September, took the opportunity to shut down rumors that she's had cheek fillers. "Also, people think I do fillers on my face, and that's why my face is round. I've had this since I was born," she said, adding that pregnancy has made her face naturally fuller, too. "Especially fashion month, when I was already a few months preggo... I have the cheeks already, so there's not a lot to fill in."
On the subject of cosmetic procedures, the model continued, "I've never injected anything into my face. I'm so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me," she said. "I feel like I'm too much of a control freak that I'm like, what if it goes wrong?"
Hadid said that, for her part, she prefers to turn to makeup instead of more permanent options. "For special occasions, you can sculpt your nose a little bit or do whatever with makeup," she said. "Makeup is such a beautiful tool to help you feel your best for special moments, but to also accept your beautiful face for exactly how God made it and your mama and dada."
According to Hadid, this was only her second Instagram Live ever, and it seems she used the platform to spread some truth — while also giving us some great beauty tips. Through the conversation, she made it clear that, as she progresses in her pregnancy, she's happily accepting the changes that come with it. As she put it: "Don't worry. I'm happy with the natural process of the world."
Advertisement