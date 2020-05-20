Netflix Might Just Save Blockbuster Summer Season This Year

In any case, the theater is a haven, an oasis of A/C, ice-cold fountain soda and buttery popcorn, and exhilarating entertainment that only enhances the feeling of freedom and possibility that the warm months usher in. But it’s also a place for community. My first experience ever living alone was when I moved to France for a summer internship. Whenever I felt lonely — and if you’ve ever been to Paris in August, you’ll know that I was one of roughly six people left in the city — I’d go to the movies. Far from my friends and my family, it was the one place I could connect with familiar faces — even if that meant sitting through The Amazing Spider-Man.