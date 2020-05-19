Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Confirm Split After Machine Gun Kelly Rumours

Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green may be trying to compete with Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy when it comes to messy pandemic splits. Green confirmed on his podcast on Monday that their 10-year marriage is coming to an end.
"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," he said. "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”
Advertisement
This confirmation comes after Green posted an Instagram caption that seemed to vaguely refer to their possible situation after Fox was spotted out with...Machine Gun Kelly.
Why is it always Machine Gun Kelly? The actor and musician made headlines a few months ago when he was seen with his BFF Pete Davidson's ex, Kate Beckinsale. Now on Friday, he was photographed with his Midnight In The Switchgrass co-star Megan Fox as they drove around Calabasas, California, per People. Production on the film was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like the pair are keeping the spirit of the set alive.
While the public scratched their heads over this outing, Green appeared to give his two cents on Instagram. On Saturday — Fox's birthday — he posted a picture of a butterfly with this cryptic caption:
"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it."
It wasn't clear if this meant the end is nigh for the pair, but People previously spotted both actors without their respective wedding rings. Fox filed for divorce against Green back in 2015, only to have a change of heart. The two share three children, Bodhi Green, 6, Noah Green, 7, and Journey Green, 3.
Advertisement
Green addressed the Machine Gun Kelly situation on his podcast on Monday as well.
"She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point," he clarified. "I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment," he continued. "I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."
It's worth remembering that that Beckinsale-Machine Gun Kelly sighting ending up being nothing as well, so it sounds like he's just a gregarious Hollywood grocery-shopping helper.
Reps for Green and Fox did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
Advertisement