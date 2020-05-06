Just a week after it was confirmed that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, fans have been on the hunt for definitive information about the on-again, off-again couple's relationship status. Yesterday, we got a half-baked clue when a photo surfaced showing the supermodel and former One Direction singer wearing matching evil eye bracelets. More interestingly, the accessory shot revealed a never-before-seen tattoo on Malik's arm that's actively fueling Zigi engagement rumors.
The breadcrumb clue was dropped in a recent Instagram Story posted by George Khalife, the Detroit-based jewellery designer behind the bracelets. The photo showed the underside of Malik's arm, and fragments of his massive tattoo collection, including a work of body art fans quickly decoded as a love poem by Lebanese-American writer Kahlil Gibran. The popular piece, called The Prophet, celebrates love and is often read at weddings.
— georgethejeweler on Instagram story pic.twitter.com/J1Lnb1dH9T— Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) May 2, 2020
Once the arm tattoo surfaced on Twitter, fans were quick to investigate Malik's ink receipts. According to Instagram, the singer/songwriter posted a photo of the poem on paper back in May of last year, likely around the time he got the tattoo.
Of course, we can't confirm the exact timestamp for when Malik got the poem inked on his arm, but fans were quick to theorize on its significance. Some think it could be a hint that Malik is at least thinking about marriage or maybe that he's already popped the question. "I'm sure they got married in secret," one Twitter commenter said of the buzzing Zigi engagement rumors — and we're now more curious than ever.
