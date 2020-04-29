Sarah Michelle Gellar Just Dyed Her Hair Pink For A Hilarious Reason

In one of the best quarantine hair-dye experiments we've seen thus far, Sarah Michelle Gellar just dyed her formerly-blonde hair a faded rosé pink. But the goal of the 43-year-old actress' adventure in at-home hair dye wasn't to get in on the burgeoning trend: She says the new look was actually an effort to mortify her kids, 10-year-old daughter Charlotte and 7-year-old son Rocky.
The former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star debuted the spring-ready new hue — what she's calling her "quarancolour" — on Instagram, with a selfie video where she explains the motivation behind the colourful new look. "Well, because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children," Gellar explained, referencing the bouncy, freshly-tinted lob.
Fans were quick to take to the comments section of the post in full support of the pink tint, drawing comparisons to the teen icon Gellar played on TV back in the early 2000s and the "pink Buffy" "we never knew we needed, but are so happy to have."
We can't speak for Charlotte and Rocky, and have yet to hear their thoughts on their mom's new hair. But from where we're sitting, the pink colour is a fun, perfectly executed change of pace during this time of quarantine that proves Sarah Michelle Gellar isn't a regular mom, or an embarrassing one — she's a cool mom.
