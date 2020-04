Blake Lively Is Letting Ryan Reynolds Dye Her Hair In Quarantine

In her Story, Lively called out her colourist, Rona O'Connor , for delivering her a personalized DIY hair-colour kit, and showed a flat lay of all the ingredients: a mixing bowl, bleach, hair clips, and a blending brush. Even with all the necessary tools, Lively seems to have little faith in the success of her at-home colour when it's Reynolds wielding the brush. "The fact that you trust @vancityreynolds to get this right makes me concerned for your sanity," Lively captioned her post, directed at O'Connor, adding a cartoon GIF of someone shaving their head with the aside: "But who needs hair anyway!?"