Dua Lipa Found The Bright Side During Quarantine With A Wild New Hair Colour

With salons around the world now closed , Hadid appears to be taking on the role of Lipa’s personal hair colourist. The couple has been quarantining in a London Airbnb , and Lipa has said they’re trying to make the most of their current situation. “I love to make lists, and normally it would be, like, lists of restaurants and places to go and stuff to do with friends, whereas now it’s movie lists, and series lists,” she told Elle. “We’re trying to see the bright side.”