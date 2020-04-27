Dua Lipa Found The Bright Side During Quarantine With A Wild New Hair Colour

With a new record comes a new look — or several new looks. Dua Lipa has tried several fresh cuts and colours so far this year, and her choices have only gotten bolder since she started quarantining. She debuted her latest colour, a light orange shade she described as “orangina quarantina,” in a Saturday Instagram post. Lipa still kept a visible layer of her natural dark hair colour.
In her Instagram video, Lipa playfully pushes her bangs out of her eyes and leans over to kiss her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid. She also showed off her new clementine colour in an Instagram Story of the two cuddling.
Advertisement
Lipa first switched up her style in late February, but she admitted the look was a lucky accident. “This is not a haircut,” she said, referring to her cropped bangs. “It’s bleach breakages, but I’m running with it.”
Since then, she has tried out a few different hair colours. After going platinum blonde, Lipa dyed her hair bubblegum pink last week. She shared a photo of Hadid using gloves to touch up the layers, and wrote, “This week’s experiment… pink hair.”
With salons around the world now closed, Hadid appears to be taking on the role of Lipa’s personal hair colourist. The couple has been quarantining in a London Airbnb, and Lipa has said they’re trying to make the most of their current situation. “I love to make lists, and normally it would be, like, lists of restaurants and places to go and stuff to do with friends, whereas now it’s movie lists, and series lists,” she told Elle. “We’re trying to see the bright side.”
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
Advertisement