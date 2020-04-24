Ellen Pompeo Defends Herself Over Criticism For Harvey Weinstein Comments

what the fvck is wrong with ellen pompeo😭 this is absolutely DISGUSTING pic.twitter.com/rrjoKTSwjR— 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲 (@adoresbell) April 22, 2020
For those who feel offended or are taking this personally this panel was 2 + years ago and it was way before the whole stories of the women came out I Certainly didn’t know he was a rapist at that point ... that took shit to a whole different level. https://t.co/gvvfPIw25f— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 23, 2020
And... I’m talking about harassment... not assault. Two different things. I was speaking about MY experience of being harassed in Hollywood and my outlook on it— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 23, 2020
&MY way of coping w/ whatever situations I’ve been in is not a comment on how other women handle things... again Thank God we can speak up now but once again assault and harassment are different both bad but different. Not sure of harassment is seen by law enforcement as a crime— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 23, 2020