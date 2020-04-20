New Music To Know This Week: girl in red & Diet Cig Will Pop You In The Feels & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
girl in red "midnight love"
Time doesn't exist in quarantine, at least not the way it did before. In a world where it feels like so little is real, slip on the new track from girl in red and let yourself float into a place full of feelings, longing, and trepidation.
Advertisement
Diet Cig "Who Are You?"
The musical dynamics of Diet Cig push the soft, girlishness of singer Alex Luciano up against a wall of rock guitars and it makes for something akin to Weezer without the toxic masculinity or No Doubt without the existential ennui. Or maybe just a great track to put on and have a dance around to.
Get all our recommendations. Listen to the full New Music To Know in 2020 playlist on Spotify:
Lila Iké "I Spy"
This rising Jamaican singer needs to jump onto your obsessions playlist like now. She treads the line between modern sounds and the traditional Jamaican instrumentation with grace and will make more than you head bop.
Andria Piperni "Coming Home To You"
Do you miss the feeling of missing someone? Of seeing someone for the first time in a few days and being hit with the nostalgia of the times you've spent together? Piperni takes all those feelings, which are painfully absent for many of us during quarantine, and wraps them in a jazz/soul infused musical package that will rock you gently into your memories.
Advertisement