Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday Observed Social Distancing, But Her Neighbours “Hated” It

Kourtney’s neighbours got more than they bargained for on Saturday when her friends and family dropped by to celebrate her 41st birthday. And by drop by, we mean they showed up in cars, horns blazing, ready to party six feet apart.
With the country and many parts of the world on lockdown due to COVID-19, the eldest Kardashian sister was stuck socially distancing for her big day. There was no lavish birthday party or trip, which many have come to expect to see from the Kardashian family. So, Kourtney’s family and friends decided to surprise her with a quarantine-friendly birthday parade, complete with balloons and lots of honking, as Rihanna's "Birthday Cake" blasted in the background.
"A quarantine birthday," Kendall Jenner wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of videos of about a dozen cars lined up outside of Kourtney's house. Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashaian, and Kylie Jenner followed sharing their own clips of the momentous occasion on their respective stories, with Kim noting that “the neighbours hate us lol.”
Pre-parade, Kourtney storied her Minnie Mouse-themed birthday decor and pancake breakfast, tagging Khloé and writing “the things that make me happy.”
Mama Kris Jenner also posted a special birthday tribute to Kourtney alongside a series of throwback photos.
Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Kourtney!!!! I love your amazing zest for life and the way you love your kids and all of us around you... thank you for teaching us to slow down and smell the roses.. You are an amazing daughter, sister, friend, and mommy and I’m so blessed and grateful God chose me to be your Mom. I love you so much my gorgeous girl... mommy 🥳🥰🙏❤️ @kourtneykardash
Sorry to those neighbours, but this was way better than a Zoom call.
