Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday Observed Social Distancing, But Her Neighbours “Hated” It

Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Kourtney!!!! I love your amazing zest for life and the way you love your kids and all of us around you... thank you for teaching us to slow down and smell the roses.. You are an amazing daughter, sister, friend, and mommy and I’m so blessed and grateful God chose me to be your Mom. I love you so much my gorgeous girl... mommy 🥳🥰🙏❤️ @kourtneykardash