Hilary Duff Breaks Down Her $409 USD Self-Care Routine During Quarantine

Having the ability to stay home from work right now as a parent is both a privilege and a rude awakening: Even celebrities are discovering that it's pretty much impossible to get a minute to yourself when the kids are out of school, with no daycare or playdates for the foreseeable future. When you're hiding in a guest bathroom like Kim Kardashian West, it's the little moments of solitude that count. Just ask Hilary Duff, who pulled a similar disappearing act to get her self-care on during self-isolation.
The Younger actress took to Instagram Stories to reveal that she was hiding from her kids at home during the shelter-in-place orders mandated across the country. "This is me hiding from my kids yesterday... You feel me," she captioned a Boomerang with a beverage in her hands — which we'll go ahead and speculate contains alcohol.
Shortly after, Duff managed to fully escape with an extensive bath-time regimen while her one-year-old daughter took a nap. "Self care evening while the babies asleep," she wrote on the photo of her legs in the bathtub, adding: "Check out that month old pedi." (Yep, relatable.)
From there, the actress gave fans a breakdown of her bath routine, starting with a new soap-free shampoo bar from Odacité. Next, she applies a travel packet of Ouai's Treatment Masque — an intensive conditioner she says she desperately needs, even if it means losing some dark-blue dye in the process (which has already stained one of her silk Slip scrunchies). "This will prob pull a ton of the blue out... but my hair needs the love," she explains.
Before going into body care, Duff reveals that she's had a Saipua bar soap sitting with her other bath products for nearly three years, but refuses to open it because the packaging is so pretty. She entertains the idea of finally unwrapping it before reaching for her go-to Esker Beauty body wash instead. "Using this, which I know and love," she writes.
After waiting for the hair mask to work its magic with a glass of wine in hand, Duff uses a body scrub from Glycelene, then gives her face an exfoliating treatment with Tata Harper's bestselling Resurfacing Mask. Following the bath, she moisturizes with a lavender body balm and butter also from Glycelene. The final step in her self-care routine? A pain-relieving ointment for her back. "Ended with this on my back because I'm old," she jokingly captioned the post.
Clearly Duff is trying to claim the throne for most riveting beauty content during quarantine, from dramatic hair changes to this in-depth self-care routine. We can only hope that she continues to give us more — especially as we try to find ways to zen out during these times of uncertainty.
