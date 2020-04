During the country star’s remote interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Shelton was interrupted by Stefani, who had already planned to give her boyfriend yet another quarantine haircut during that time slot. “This interview — I wanted to do it, but we actually have a schedule that we already had lined up for today and I don’t think we can put it off any longer," Shelton said, adding that he chose to grow out his mullet “as a symbol of hope” during the pandemic.