TikTok Is Hosting A 48-Hour Livestream Festival With Over 35 Artists

The first quarter of 2020 saw an unprecedented spike in TikTok downloads. If 2019 was the year TikTok was fully embraced by the youth and became Gen Z's main internet stomping grounds, 2020 is the year TikTok becomes a quirky app known and beloved by celebrities and micro-influencers of all age groups. Now, everyone's on TikTok killing time on their For You pages, learning the latest dance, learning how to cook, and checking on celebrity children.
This Friday, TikTok is partnering with LiveXLive to bring you "Music Lives" a 48-hour music festival featuring over 35 artists. Artists like Swae Lee, Trippie Redd, and Nas will be performing live from their bedrooms, living rooms, private studios, and backyards. Headliner J Balvin will host a "Pa La Cultura" block starring some incredible Latinx artists.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
GET EXCITED FOR #MusicLives: 48 hours of nonstop live-streaming performances benefiting the @musicares #COVID19 Relief Fund. Streaming LIVE April 17-19 on LiveXLive in partnership with @tiktok. Catch performances from @anitta, @trippieredd, @swaelee, @nas and many more to be announced. Learn more and donate now with the link in bio. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #MusicLives #MusiCares #MusiCaresForUs #TikTok #Anitta #TrippieRedd #Nas #Arcangel #SwaeLee #Fonseca #Brytiago #LiveXLive
The festival is totally free and you can join the stream on the LiveXLive TikTok as well as online. Though there's no entry fee, viewers are encouraged to donate to the Recording Academy MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will provide financial support to people in the music industry affected by the pandemic.
The "One World: Together At Home" special broadcast will also be part of the Music Lives schedule. "One World: Together At Home" was organized by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, in collaboration with Lady Gaga and it will air on April 18. It will be co-hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert and will feature A-list acts from Lizzo to Alanis Morisette. This will surely be one of the biggest music events of the year and the best part is, you don't have to leave your home or buy a ticket, just tune-in.
Advertisement