Are you considering leaving the industry temporarily to do something else?

“I'm considering going back to full-time teaching in the fall for a greater sense of job security. I took the leap of faith last year and quit teaching to move from Brooklyn out here to L.A. What terrible timing. I can't help but think that if I were still a teacher right now, I'd still be getting paid through all this and have health insurance. The fact that a network can just throw me away at the first sign of trouble means the assistant route might not be for me. I'm too anxious and old for this. So, I'm planning to go back to teaching for now until I find another way to break in.”

