Jewish People From Around The World Tell Us How They’re Celebrating Passover

This year, Jewish people can't celebrate Passover the way we usually might, surrounded by family or friends and loved ones — reflecting on slavery, tears, bitterness, survival, and welcoming spring and new chances. Because of the serious restrictions and isolation made necessary by the COVID-19 crisis and the pandemic, religious holidays are a little different this year.
With many kinds of food sold out in stores and many grocery delivery services down for the count, a lot of things just aren't available — including typical Passover (or Pesach) foods, like brisket or lamb, eggs, and even matzo. Jewish people have had to get creative: some of us had to substitute bitter herbs with whatever green vegetables or dried herbs we might have, use Vitamin C tablets for an orange, and perhaps even dog bones in place of shank bones. Many found themselves on Zoom calls with relatives to ring in the holiday, or virtual services offered by local temples.
In light of the many ways that people are observing Passover around the world — and the ocean-to-ocean camaraderie that's resulted in these difficult times of change — we've collected stories from Jewish people who are celebrating Passover this week and sharing their experiences.