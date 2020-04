Jewish People From Around The World Tell Us How They’re Celebrating Passover

With many kinds of food sold out in stores and many grocery delivery services down for the count, a lot of things just aren't available — including typical Passover (or Pesach) foods, like brisket or lamb, eggs, and even matzo. Jewish people have had to get creative : some of us had to substitute bitter herbs with whatever green vegetables or dried herbs we might have, use Vitamin C tablets for an orange, and perhaps even dog bones in place of shank bones. Many found themselves on Zoom calls with relatives to ring in the holiday, or virtual services offered by local temples.