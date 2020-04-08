Kristin Cavallari & Her Kids Are Back In U.S. After Allegedly Being Stuck In The Bahamas For 3 Weeks
After spending weeks in the Bahamas, Kristin Cavallari is home in the United States, according to a new post on her Instagram Story.
On Tuesday, Cavallari shared a video of her showing off some of her favourite “healthy stuff,” while also confirming to fans that she is back in her Nashville house.
“We made it home, and very happy about that,” Cavallari says in the video. A caption on the video reveals that her travel group had a “very short window to get out of the Bahamas” and so they “jumped all over it.”
Advertisement
Beginning on March 15, Cavallari shared multiple photos of her in the Bahamas with her husband Jay Cutler and their kids, as well as their friends, hair colourist Justin Anderson and his boyfriend Austin “Scoot” Rhodes. Her last post — a workout video featuring Cavallari with Anderson — was shared on Sunday, and labelled as “Sunday workout.”
Cavallari and her friends, who also co-star on her E! reality show Very Cavallari, received backlash for travelling to the Bahamas during the spread of the coronavirus. On March 15, New York City — where Cavallari appeared to travel to the Bahamas from, per a post on her Instagram — had closed restaurants and schools. The CDC also discouraged all nonessential travel, which remains in effect.
Advertisement
On Monday, April 6, the Bahamian government announced that there would be an official lockdown beginning on Wednesday, April 8.
The United States embassy stated on their website that “U.S. citizens who wish to return to the United States [from the Bahamas] should make commercial arrangements as soon as possible unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.” It’s possible this is what Cavallari meant by a “short window” to leave the Bahamas.
Though Cavallari did not respond directly to the criticism, Anderson wrote in the caption of an Instagram post:
“you go to work- people judge. you social distance- people judge. just wash your hands, keep your space, and use this time to be positive and take care of your loved ones.”
Refinery29 reached out to Cavallari for comment.
Advertisement