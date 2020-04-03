This Is How Ryan Reynolds Feels Quarantining In A House Of All Girls

As the world gradually went into lockdown in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, many people chose to self-isolate in groups. While some celebrities were forming A-list crews, Ryan Reynolds took a different approach: He's quarantining with wife Blake Lively, mother-in-law Elaine Lively, and his three daughters. However, when speaking to Stephen Colbert over video chat for The Late Show, he confessed that he doesn't miss "masculine company" at all, and is instead spending his quarantine making dresses out of tissue paper and gardening.
Advertisement
In classic Reynolds style, he first joked that his mother-in-law was actually just their emergency food supply, for admitting that quarantining with a bunch of women is actually great.
"Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone's demise," he said.
In fact, he's having a blast passing the time during quarantine with traditionally feminine activities.
"I try not to push gender-normative ideas on my kids as they were born but each one, when they came out that chute, they really wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day, so that's what I do," he said. "This morning I made dresses out of tissue paper.
Luckily, this goes both ways. Reynolds told the host that tomorrow Lively was returning the favour by giving him a haircut, and together they're trying to get into educational experiences like gardening.
"We're lucky enough to have a tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening," he added.
But really, there's one way that Reynolds is most effectively passing the time: "We're trying to make this an educational experience, but I'm mostly drinking."
When all this is over, it sounds like the Lively-Reynolds family and the Turner-Jonas family are going to have a lot in common.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
Advertisement