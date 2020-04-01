As for the proceeds from the online auction, Vestiaire Collective will be donating to charitable organizations both in the company’s home country of France and worldwide, with each celebrity contributor choosing a specific charity to support that is close to their hearts. Of those chosen, there’s the World Health Organization (WHO), a UN-led organization that specializes in global health; Fondation Hôpitaux de France-Paris, a charity designed to help improve the quality of life for children, young people, and the elderly in French hospitals; Lombardy Regional Fundraising, which will raise money for the Northern region of Italy where COVID-19 has hit especially hard; and La Paz University Hospital in Madrid, which is working hard to combat the effects of COVID-19 in the Spanish capital.