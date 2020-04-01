Meghan Markle’s Hairstylist Breaks His Silence On The Origins Of Her Messy Bun

In the interview with British Vogue, the stylist elaborated on Markle's low, undone chignon. "The messy bun purely came off the back of making the hair both appropriate and adhering to royal protocol, and modern at the same time," Northwood revealed to the publication. "We wanted it to be up, because a lot of the time it was appropriate for it to be up, but we didn’t want it to be too formal. We always wanted it to be refined imperfection — that’s what sums her up."