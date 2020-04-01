Celebrity Couples Are Still Keeping The Paparazzi Busy During Quarantine

The U.S. gradually going into lockdown thanks to coronavirus has meant a change of lifestyle for pretty much everyone, but the paparazzi are still going strong. While celebrities like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello and Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas may only be getting out of the house for brief walks these days, they're prioritizing quality over quantity and putting on a show for the paps.
If anything, celebrities have gone into overdrive in recent weeks as the rest of the world has slowed down. When they're inside, they're using the power of live-streaming to keep fans entertained, and when they do step outside, they're giving the camera exactly what it wants.
More than once now, Cabello and Mendes have been photographed kissing while out on a stroll in Miami. In both snaps, the singers are wearing practically the same clothes despite being taken a week apart — a relatable quarantine move. The pair is self-isolating together, per an Instagram Live they performed last Friday.
"We're gonna sing a few songs today, because social distancing doesn't have to be boring," Cabello said.
Meanwhile, Affleck and Armas are also keeping up appearances, taking regular walks with the actress's dog. The rumoured couple has apparently only been dating for the past few weeks, and this is quite a way to kick off a potential relationship. However, they're not letting the circumstances get them down: they were photographed kissing during their brief adventure outside in Los Angeles on Saturday.
In fact, it looks like some celebrities may have even found time to start new romances during quarantine. Brody Jenner was seen making a grocery store run with TikTok creator Daisy Keech over the weekend, although neither has commented on the rumours.
But the first celebrity quarantine breakup — that's when things will get interesting.
