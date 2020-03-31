Antle might say that the title belongs to him. His academic background might be debatable (no one’s really sure that he’s an actual doctor), but his resume is not. Throughout the 2000s, Antle worked as a professional animal handler and trainer, lending his services and his animals to numerous productions. His credits include Ace Ventura, The Jungle Book, Dr. Dolittle, and music videos for the likes of Janet Jackson and Diddy.