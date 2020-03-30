I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
—As reported, plans for the Sussex Royal Foundation will not continue. Instead they will focus on building a new non-profit charitable organisation (which former #PivotalVentures director Catherine St-Laurent, the couple’s new chief of staff, will serve as executive director of).— Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 30, 2020
—Harry's sustainable tourism venture, #Travalyst, is now being established as an independent non-profit org in UK. He's currently working with partners to better understand how they can "aid in global recovery" when restrictions related to controlling the Covid-19 pandemic ease.