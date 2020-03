Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Reportedly Left Canada Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Harry and Meghan reportedly left their Vancouver home some time ago and are now settling down in L.A., a source told People. While the timing of leaving Canada might seem confusing — the United States currently has the most coronavirus cases in the world , and California has around 4,000 confirmed patients — the choice does make sense. Meghan was raised in L.A., and her mother, Doria Ragland, currently lives in the area, so the mother and daughter will likely connect during this time.