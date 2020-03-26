We Can’t Stop Thinking About Julia Garner’s Wedding Pants

After the civil ceremony, Garner and Frost enjoyed dinner at TriBeCa’s Locanda Verde, Robert De Niro’s rustic Italian bistro located in the Greenwich Hotel. From there, the couple loaded their guests into a bus en route to the Public Hotel for the reception. Once there, she swapped out her pant suit for another Frankel original: A lace dress which was ironically already named the “Julia dress.” Suffice to say, the two were a perfect match.