You've slathered on hand creams galore and added a moisturizing soap to your bathroom sink, but after what is starting to feel like an eternity of coronavirus-related anxiety, your paws are likely feeling the effects of washing your hands for 20 seconds several times a day.
Enter the humble, no-nonsense hand balm to the rescue. From vintage-y tins of Badger Balm to drugstore staples like Aquaphor, we're talking about the products that people who do a number on their hands have long relied on to help soothe and heal chaps, cracks, and general wear. They may not be chic, fragranced, or luxe in any way, but they sure as hell work — and that's what counts. Here are 11 heavy-duty salves, creams, and balms to help heal your skin.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.