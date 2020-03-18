Books That Hit A Little Too Close To Home During The Pandemic

Some of these books about isolation and pandemics were written long before 2020, and others eerily came out just as this virus was starting to spread IRL. Some books aren't about pandemics or the apocalypse at all, but speak to the couped-up, stir-crazy feelings we're all having as we social distance and wait for the storm to pass. And what better way to wait than kick back with a book? Hey — it's not the end of the world.