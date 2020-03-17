Jared Leto Was Just On A Silent Retreat For 12 Days & Had No Idea How Bad Coronavirus Got

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: Oh, to be Jared Leto. While we were stockpiling toilet paper and washing our hands, the actor and musician was on a silent retreat for 12 days — only to return to a pandemic. In the past week, events have been cancelled, movie theaters shut down, and everyone is social distancing and putting themselves in social isolation in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, an outbreak of coronavirus.
“We were totally isolated,” Leto said of his retreat. “No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.”
But yesterday he reemerged into “a very different world.”
“I’m getting messages from friends and family around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.”
Well, Jared, I’ll catch you up: Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus, while Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have just been released from the hospital. Production on TV shows and movies has almost totally shut down, and you may never get to see how the seasons of some of you favourite TV shows ends. On the bright side, I guess, you can wait this whole thing out by watching a bunch of Netflix.
He advised those reading to stay safe and inside, and also promised he was sending "positive energy to all." But, honestly, if I were Leto I'd turn around and go right back on that retreat. Now that's social distancing.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
