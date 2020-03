Ariana Grande Has A PSA For Those Not Taking Coronavirus & Social Distancing Seriously

In a note on Twitter and Instagram, Grande politely but sternly asked her followers to “please” take coronavirus seriously. She wrote that she keeps hearing people say this isn’t a big deal and that “it’s really blowing my mind.” She urged people to read the latest reports on the virus from the Centers for Disease Control. Roughly a third of Americans (or 70% of Canadians ), could get coronavirus if precautionary measures like social distancing aren’t put in place, according to The New York Times.