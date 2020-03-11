For a Bachelor contestant that is so genuine and real, we still have some questions about Madison Prewett. What happens now that the finale is over? What really happened between her and Barb? And most importantly, what is she using to make her lashes so long?
After weeks of talking about Prewett's signature spidery look, an eagle-eyed blogger, Big Blonde Hair, finally captured her secret: Maybelline Lash Stiletto Mascara. The $13 lengthening and defining formula — which Prewett is seen applying in a getting-ready montage from an earlier episode — is one of the most popular drugstore mascaras on the market.
Whether you're after mile-high lashes fit for a woman who saved the Bachelor franchise, or something a tiny bit subtler, we gathered our favourite lengthening tubes, ahead.
