Jenna Dewan Welcomes Son With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan’s family just got a little bit bigger. On Tuesday, Dewan announced she gave birth to her second baby in an Instagram post.
Dewan’s son’s name is Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, per her social media post. He was born on March 6, but is just now making his Instagram debut.
“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Dewan wrote. “Welcome to the world you little angel!”
This is Dewan’s second child and first with fiancé, actor and Tony Award winner Steve Kazee. The couple shared news of their engagement in February of 2020, just weeks before Dewan’s due date. Dewan and Kazee went public with their relationship in late 2018.
Kazee also shared an Instagram post announcing the birth of his first child.
“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same,” he said. “Welcome to earth star child.”
On Valentine’s Day of this year, Dewan gushed over her soon-to-be husband on Instagram.
“You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could’ve expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you,” she shared. “I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll tell you again. Thank you for finding me. I am the luckiest girl alive.”
Dewan shares her first child, daughter Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The former couple, who met on the set of dance drama Step Up, were together for nine years before announcing their split in April of 2018. Dewan, who previously identified as Jenna Dewan Tatum, removed Tatum’s last name from her social media pages shortly after they announced the end of their marriage.
In an interview with People, Dewan shared her feelings on having more children with Kazee.
“I always said that I would love to expand my family. I was so excited by the option to do that and excited by that. And so the second I knew, I was thrilled with it,” she said.
