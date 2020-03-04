Elisabeth Moss Had The Best Reaction To Rumours She Was Engaged To Tom Cruise

One of the biggest signs that you’ve made it in Hollywood is finding yourself at the centre of a wild rumour about your love life — just ask Brad Pitt. Actress Elisabeth Moss can now count herself among the elite stars who have been falsely paired with a fellow celebrity, and she’s taking the gossip in stride.
Moss appeared on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Invisible Man co-star Aldis Hodge and was confronted with a random 2019 rumour about her supposed engagement to Tom Cruise. It was the first that WWHL’s host Andy Cohen had heard of the story, and he expressed surprise at being out of the loop. “I would’ve DM’d you and said ‘congrats!’” Cohen exclaimed.
The well wishes would have been for naught, because the two actors are definitely not getting married. “I actually was confused,” Moss clarified on the late night show. “I saw it on one of the covers of a gossip magazine, and I was like, I have never had that haircut! It was supposed to be a picture of the two of us, but I've never styled my hair like that."
As it turns out, the blonde that was pictured with Cruise in the magazine was not Moss, and she could tell just from looking at the back of her head.
Hodge saw the moment for what it was: an opportunity to praise his co-star and friend. "You know you've made when people are making up who you're marrying," the actor told Moss. "You did that!"
This will probably be the most that you'll ever hear Moss discuss her personal matters; the 37-year-old is notoriously private, especially about her love life. Moss, who was most famously romantically linked to former Saturday Night Live comedian Fred Armisen, is fiercely protective over her relationships. "I learned you just don't talk about it," she told Marie Claire in 2019. "Who really gives a shit whether or not I'm dating anyone? I hate to put that importance on it. I cringe a little."
All you need to know right now is that no, she's not getting married to Cruise.
