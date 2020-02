You Can Shop Goop Beauty At Sephora Canada Very Soon

“We’re really known for glowing skin and this really gives you the two main ways to exfoliate,” says Erin Cotter, general manager of beauty and wellness at Goop, who uses the product every morning . “What we’re trying to do is use best-in-class ingredients at active levels. There’s a lot of fairy dusting that happens in the beauty industry, so we’re very, very conscious that if we’re using something we’re using it at the efficacious level.” (It’s worth noting the GP’s products are “clean,” that is, they don’t contain parabens, petroleum, phthalates, SLS, silicones, or artificial dyes or fragrances.)