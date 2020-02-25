You Can Shop Goop Beauty At Sephora Canada Very Soon

Whether you’re #teamGwynnie4ever or hate her with the fire of a thousand colonics, there’s no denying Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop, makes some pretty impressive beauty products.
And now you can finally shop them IRL across Canada. Beginning Feb. 28, Goop Glow products will be available at most Sephora Canada stores and online. It’s the first step in a rollout that will eventually include the entire Goop Beauty collection.
For the uninitiated (or unindoctrinated?), Goop Glow is GP’s line of exfoliating and brightening skin products. Paltrow is obsessed with exfoliating (her words), which is why you’ll find prods like the new 5% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel Light (an overnight treatment inspired by dermatologist chemical peels) and the “powerful facial in a little jar” Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator (reportedly the wellness queen’s fave) in the line.
Unlike the most exfoliants on the market, Instant Glow contains both a physical exfoliant (four different microcrystals in four different sizes, proven, according to GP’s team, not to cause micro-tears in the skin) and a hint of chemical exfoliant (glycolic acid, a type of alpha hydroxy acid), wrapped up in a creamy moisturizing formula that is gentle enough to use every day. (Ed’s note: With exfoliants, we always recommend starting slow; use these once or twice a week, gradually building up to daily use.)
“We’re really known for glowing skin and this really gives you the two main ways to exfoliate,” says Erin Cotter, general manager of beauty and wellness at Goop, who uses the product every morning. “What we’re trying to do is use best-in-class ingredients at active levels. There’s a lot of fairy dusting that happens in the beauty industry, so we’re very, very conscious that if we’re using something we’re using it at the efficacious level.” (It’s worth noting the GP’s products are “clean,” that is, they don’t contain parabens, petroleum, phthalates, SLS, silicones, or artificial dyes or fragrances.)
Paltrow, adds Cotter, is part of the process every step of the way. “She’s involved from talking about the concepts through testing and trying every iteration of the formula. Nothing is approved without her signing off on it."
Like all things in Paltrow’s world (hi, $15,000 USD sex toy), these products don’t come cheap. The line — which also include the Goop Glow Powder Mix (tastes like orange crush, but with vitamins!), Goop Glow 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum, and Goop Glow Body Luminizer — retail between $16 to $175.
