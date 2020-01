Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Vagina Candle Is Maybe Her Goopiest Product Yet

Goop is on a course for world domination of the wellness space. This week alone the company announced a new series with Netflix, complete with people orgasming in the trailer , and an all-new cruise experience launching later this year . The press release for the cruises says guests can expect "three smaller group sessions led by expert talent (one for the body, one for the mind, one for the soul)," as well as "surprises and perks along the way from both Goop and Celebrity Cruises ."