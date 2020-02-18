Amy Schumer Opens Up About Her IVF Journey & Why She Feels “Lucky”

Now, Schumer is happy to report that she has completed her first round of IVF and she is happy with the results. "Hey! So IVF went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right?" Schumer wrote on Instagram. "For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby). So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?"