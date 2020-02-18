A weekend usually used to celebrate the best and brightest in the NBA turned into a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago included an emotional pre-game performance from Jennifer Hudson that honoured Bryant, Gianna, and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last month.
Dressed in Lakers purple, Hudson performed “For All We Know,” a 1934 song which was previously recorded by Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, and Nina Simone. As photos of Bryant and his daughter graced the screen, Hudson sang a heartfelt tribute to those the NBA lost, but have not forgotten.
“For all we know / We may never meet again,” Hudson sang. “Before you go / Make this moment sweet again / We won't say goodbye / Until the last minute."
Following Hudson’s performance, Common delivered a spoken-word tribute to Bryant’s ability to use his basketball talent for something bigger. “He used his game to touch the world’s soul,” Common rapped. “A king named Kobe Bryant who wore purple and gold.”
During the half-time show, Chance the Rapper also honoured the Laker and his daughter with a performance of his unreleased track "I Was a Rock." The Chicago native previously performed the song at the 2016 ESPYs in dedication to late boxing champion Muhammad Ali.
“Even in the darkest times, you’ll feel Kobe’s light.” - @common pic.twitter.com/OJ2j2yIRWA— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 17, 2020
