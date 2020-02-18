North West Is A TikTok Star In The Making After Kim K. Posts Their First Video

Kim Kardashian West’s daughter North West has a firm grasp on everything that’s trendy, from makeup looks to designer clothing, so it should surprise no one that six-year-old North is active on the unofficial app of Gen Z, TikTok. Though her account is private (for now), Kardashian West just gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek.
“Tik Tok,” she captioned the quick video of herself dancing with North. The clip features three mirrored versions of the mother-and-daughter duo swaying together.
Kardashian West first revealed North has a TikTok account last week. “We do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks.”
Kardashian West previously expressed feeling torn about whether or not to let her daughter onto social media. “It's always a struggle on how much you want to have exposed or how much access you want them to have,” she told Women’s Wear Daily in 2017. “In the world we live in today, I don't think you ask someone young growing up to not be on social media. That's just cruel. That's like asking [her] to not communicate.”
If Kardashian West does change her mind and North’s account goes public, she will join the ranks of many celebrity children who use the app. North’s cousin Mason Disick also had a TikTok run, though his account has since been deactivated.
In the meantime, Kardashian West likely won’t be shy about sharing North’s content with her audience. Last year, she posted an adorable video of North dancing to “Old Town Road,” which earned praise from Lil Nas X himself. All of this is to say that, whenever North does join social media, her follower count could give the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners a run for their money.
