Little red riding who? Janelle Monae, the ultimate multi-hyphenate and a 2020 Academy Awards performer, appeared on the Oscars’ red carpet in a matching head-to-toe sequin look. Wearing a body-hugging long-sleeve top with a hood and an open back, along with a matching voluminous skirt, Janelle topped off the look with three sparkly rings and a twinkling tiered choker. We are extremely here for hoods on the Oscars red carpet — especially if they’re completely bedazzled.
The Grammy Award–nominated singer will be giving one of many musical performances tonight — other artists set to perform include Billie Eilish, Elton John, Chrissy Metz, and Idina Menzel among others — though exact details are still under wraps.
We also love how Janelle always uses her platform to speak up for what she believes in, including LGBTQ rights. Back in June 2019, she told Essence, “I should…always be proud to be all of me. My sexuality is just a part of me. I’m also a Black woman. I’m also an artist. I’m also a daughter. I’m also a future mother, hopefully, and so I am a complete person and I’m not ashamed of any part of who I am.”
Just recently, the artist donned a black and white polka dotted dress and a bowling hat to the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards. She’s also been known to rock all kinds of tuxedos and suiting, including a pinstripe three-piece suit, a blue striped suit and matching shirt, and a sailor-inspired black and white double breasted one with matching trousers. Whatever she does, Janelle is a major role model and definitely a person to watch — tonight and always.
