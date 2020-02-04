The significance of Shakira's nuanced solo performance was not lost on her fans, many of them praising the singer for using her platform on one of the biggest stages in the country to uplift both Arabic and Latinx culture. Collaborator Lopez also put the culture on the map, honouring her Bronx roots with a performance of "Jenny from the Block" as well as a rendition of her 2000 Latin-inspired hit "Let's Get Loud" mixed with "Born in the USA" (while wearing a giant Puerto Rican flag!). To top it all off, the singers recruited reggaeton heroes J Balvin and Bad Bunny, delivering rousing performances of "I Like It" and "Mi Gente" — fully in Spanish.