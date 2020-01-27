Rosalía Got Her Next-Level Grammys Nail Art In The Backseat Of A Car

On her Instagram Stories, Rosalía, who already won the Grammy tonight for Best Latin Rock, Urban, Or Alternative Album, gave us a sneak peek at the manicure she got in the backseat of a car hours ahead of the ceremony. It seems that the star didn't have the time to go to the salon — or just wanted to kill two birds with one stone in traffic — as she showed off her nails beneath an LED lamp while sitting in the SUV.