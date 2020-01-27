Story from Beauty

Ariana Grande Went Platinum Blonde For The Grammy Awards

Megan Decker
Photo: Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester.
Ariana Grande showed up to the 2020 Grammys red carpet as she often does at award shows: wearing a princess ballgown and a high and tight ponytail. But jaws dropped before the "Thank U, Next" nominee could even reach Ryan Seacrest, because her signature ponytail — secured taut at the very top of her head — was not its usual chestnut brunette colour, but instead a bright and shimmery shade of platinum blonde.
The close-up beauty shots from the carpet prove that the hair lift was a huge style win: With Grande's tulle gown, a dove-gray strapless creation designed by Giambattista Valli, the platinum ponytail gave the whole look major Cinderella vibes.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.
Considering the pop star is up for some huge awards tonight (including Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year), it's only fitting that she makes a big splash — and we're here for the major blonde energy she's giving off in the process.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers