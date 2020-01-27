From Taylor Swift To Drake, Celebs Mourn Kobe Bryant’s Sudden Death

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020
There are no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my neice Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW !
I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020
My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/U3osyw6Pzu— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 27, 2020
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020
Rest In Peace. Thank you for showing the world what true greatness looks like. ❤️ A hero to me and to millions. Sending eternal love and strength to the Bryant family 🙏🏻— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 26, 2020
Being a fan of yours brought so much joy to my life, like so many. Love forever. Sending strength and my deepest condolences to the sweet Bryant family. Can’t believe it 💔 https://t.co/Z7O7oE04oc— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 26, 2020
Praying for the entire Bryant family and loved ones during this tragic time.— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020
Everyone at our show is so saddened & shocked over the passing of Kobe Bryant. He was a father, husband, author, incredible athlete & one of the kindest guests we’ve had on our show. Please keep his family in your thoughts & remember to cherish the ones you love every single day pic.twitter.com/841PYJlvtq— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) January 26, 2020
#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever.— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020
Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well.— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020
I don’t have the words. Every ounce of my heart is with you, Vanessa. 💔 pic.twitter.com/H2b3af2Ft4— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) January 26, 2020
My heart goes out to Vanessa. Completely devastating. I know how much he LOVED his family and children! Just devastating.... God bless Kobe and Gianna and family. Heartbroken! pic.twitter.com/K4689SUxrx— Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 26, 2020