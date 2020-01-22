Brad Pitt Plans The Best Dates, According To Dax Shepard

After their sweet run-in at the SAG Awards (and Netflix after party) this Sunday, the world is once again searching for sparks between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Frankly, that ship has probably sailed — but just because Pitt and Aniston will likely remain friendly exes doesn’t mean that Pitt is lacking in the attributes that make an excellent partner. In fact, according to Dax Shepard, Pitt plans one hell of a date.
Shepard appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, and after some talk of his wife Kristen Bell’s morbid pranks (she occasionally pulls out a mold of Shepard’s head to scare her friends) and the couple’s menagerie of dogs, the subject turned to the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star. Previously, when Shepard guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the show surprised him with a clip of Pitt declaring that he also has “a crush” on Shepard. Apparently, this led to Shepard and Pitt going on an epic adventure.
“I went on a date with him. I’m not kidding you,” Shepard explained. “In Brad Pitt fashion, it was spectacular. We took a helicopter to a motorcycle track, and just the two of us took a jaunt...I felt like Pretty Woman, I did. I felt like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. I was waiting for him to set that helicopter down on Rodeo and let me just go wild in one of those stores with his credit card.”
The one regret Shepard joked he had was that Pitt’s head-to-toe leather getup did not afford Shepard the ability to see Pitt’s famous abs.
“The next date hopefully will be at a beach community, where we can splash around a little bit,” the actor told DeGeneres.
While the tabloids did not get wind of Shepard and Pitt’s motorcycle date, Pitt can’t hang out with a woman without gossip magazines assuming they’re involved in some hot love affair. This award season, Pitt joked about just how bad things have gotten in that department.
“I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating,” Pitt revealed during his Golden Globes acceptance speech. “It would just be awkward.”
