Love From You Is Now A Blonde — & You Might Not Recognize Her

Over the past two years, Victoria Pedretti has gone from drama-school graduate to Hollywood's horror "It" girl, thanks to breakout roles as Nell Crain in The Haunting of Hill House and the instantly iconic Love Quinn in You. Now, with a third season of You and a Hill House followup on the way, the rising star is officially one to watch — and she's proving that she's not just a chameleon on screen, but in her hair choices, too.
Pedretti, who we've only ever seen with dark chestnut-brown hair, debuted a brand-new blonde look with subtle roots while doing press in New York City. Celebrity hairstylist Rebekah Forecast also shared a glimpse of the much lighter colour — in a chic messy updo, to boot — to her Instagram earlier this month.
Pedretti hasn't confirmed whether the switch is for an upcoming role or simply a personal makeover in time for the new year, but we can confirm that the actress makes just as striking a blonde as she does a brunette. With many more press tours, magazine shoots, and red carpets sure to be in her future, we'll certainly be seeing more beauty transformations from the actress — and, if she has anything at all in common with Love, we should know to expect the unexpected.
