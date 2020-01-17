Selena Gomez & Billie Eilish Are Inches Away From A Powerful Collab

The connection between Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez continues to grow — but will it be strong enough to get two of the most powerful women in pop music in the studio together? One can only hope.
Back in December of 2019, Eilish revealed to Rolling Stone that her hit song “bad guy,” which was co-written and produced by Eilish’s brother Finneas, was heavily inspired by an unlikely source: the theme song to The Wizards of Waverly Place.
Gomez, who starred on the Disney Channel sitcom from 2007 to 2012, performed the song, titled “Everything Is Not What It Seems.”
Gomez talked about the connection between the tracks on The Tonight Show this week when host Jimmy Fallon mentioned this fun piece of music trivia. Gomez confirmed she did know that she inadvertently influenced “bad guy.”
It’s not the only tie she has to Eilish: Finnes produced her most personal song to date, “Lose You To Love Me,” which is off her new album Rare.
"We finished up the song and gave it to him [Finneas] to produce himself and he did an amazing job," the singer told Fallon. "He's obviously extremely talented."
While Gomez inspired Eilish with her music, some fans noted that she may now be taking fashion tips from the teenage pop star. A photo of Gomez rocking a white puffer coat and oversized grey sweatshirt and sweatpants looks a lot like Eilish cosplay.
Though Gomez just dropped her new album, there is a chance that she will release more new music soon — she told Fallon that she already knows one more song that will be put out into the universe eventually.
"I can't really tell when, but one of my favourite tracks is called 'Boyfriend,'" she explained. "So, I can't wait for people to hear that one."
With Eilish also gearing up to release more new music (she just released the single “Everything I Wanted”) now seems like the perfect time to unite two pop powerhouses. Throw in some Finneas production and there’s a guaranteed hit in this duos future.
