Meghan Markle Said No Thank You To That Royal Family Meeting

There was a lot of fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as "senior" members of the Royal Family, starting with the fact that the Queen was perhaps a little blindsided by it. However, a royal decision was reached on Monday — but Markle had already bowed out.
The family met for a two-hour meeting in which they discussed the particulars of the Duke and Duchess's royal exit. However, when it was reported that Markle did not in fact call in from Canada, where she is currently staying with baby Archie, rumours of exclusion were afoot. Was the Royal Family already shutting her out?
Advertisement
According to the couple's Kensington Palace spokesman, no. In a statement to the Daily Mail, they explained that "the Sussexes decided that it wasn't necessary for the Duchess to join." Basically, Prince Harry had it covered, and according to the Queen's statement after the meeting, the dust is settling.
"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family," it reads. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."
Plus, Markle has other meetings to attend to. While the Prince was handling the Royal side of things, Markle was reportedly nailing down a voiceover deal with Disney. I'd say that makes her a Disney princess, but if the past few days have made anything clear, it's that Markle isn't looking for any kind of royal title any time soon.
Advertisement