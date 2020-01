K-Pop Is Poised To Make A, Ahem, Big Bang At Coachella

It turns out he wasn’t joking. Coachella has announced its official lineup for 2020, and YG Entertainment’s Big Bang, which includes members G-dragon, T.O.P, Daesung, and Taeyang, will be performing on Friday both weekends. They will also be joined by their former labelmates Epik High, who are performing at Coachella for the second time. Their entertainment labelmates Blackpink became the first women in a K-pop group to be invited to the festival in 2019.