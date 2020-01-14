Well, That Confirms It: Liam Hemsworth Is No Longer Single

Just over a year since marrying Miley Cyrus, and six months since announcing their split, Liam Hemsworth is ready to spend time with someone new. New year, new Liam, new girlfriend?
He was spotted out with model Gabriella Brooks at the beach this week, per photos from New Idea, and it’s further proof that Hemsworth is getting comfortable with another public relationship.
Hemsworth and Brooks were photographed at Byron Bay beach in New South Wales, Australia, where Hemsworth, an Aussie, has relocated for the time being. In the photos, the two lay side by side on the sand, share a kiss, and get close while hanging out in the water.
This is the second time that Hemsworth has been seen with Brooks. Less than a month ago, The Daily Mail published photos of Brooks meeting Hemsworth’s parents at a restaurant in New South Wales — a pretty big step.
Hemsworth hasn’t shared anything about his alleged new romance on social media, which isn’t surprising. He has been fairly quiet on social media since his breakup with Cyrus. Though Brooks hasn’t shared anything about Hemsworth, she did post some photos of Byron Beach to her Instagram in November.
In addition to modeling, fellow Aussie Brooks is reportedly a student at Sydney University, where she is studying ancient history and archaeology, according to Elle U.K. She was previously in a four-year relationship with Matthew Healy, singer of The 1975. They reportedly broke up in August of 2019 — right around the time when Hemsworth split with Cyrus.
Prior to his relationship with Brooks, Hemsworth was rumoured to be seeing Maddison Brown, an actress on The CW’s Dynasty, when the two were spotted hanging out together in New York City.
Refinery29 reached out to Hemsworth and Brooks for comment.
